Explain or get arrested? Senate panel gives Quiboloy 48 hours to justify absence at hearing

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The show cause order comes after Senator Robin Padilla failed to block the Senate contempt order

MANILA, Philippines – The Senate panel led by Senator Risa Hontiveros has given doomsday preacher Apollo Quiboloy 48 hours to explain why he should not be arrested for skipping the upper chamber’s inquiries into his alleged human rights abuses.

The Senate committee on women children, family relations, and gender equality served the show cause order to the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) leader on Wednesday, March 13, which was received by Quiboloy’s office in Makati.

“You are hereby ordered to show cause within a non-extendible period of forty eight (48) hours from receipt of this Order why you should not be ordered arrested and detained at the Office of the Sergeant-At-Arms,” the show cause order read.

Issuing a show cause order is part of the due process followed by the Senate after it issued a contempt order against Quiboloy. This came after Senator Robin Padilla’s failed attempt to block the contempt order issued by the Senate panel.

ALSO ON RAPPLER

In an interview with ANC’s Headstart, Hontiveros said that the Senate’s Office of the Sergeant-At-Arms will be the one to arrest Quiboloy or in case they cannot locate him, the Senate will ask assistance from the Philippine National Police. – Rappler.com