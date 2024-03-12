Inside Apollo Quiboloy’s lavish world: Mansions, rich-and-famous lifestyle in North America

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

A Rappler investigation uncovers three properties estimated to be worth P338 million traced to Pastor Apollo Quiboloy and his group. Two of these are in Canada, while one is located in an affluent part of California, near the homes of celebrities.

Embattled doomsday preacher Apollo Quiboloy and his controversial Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) network are linked to multi-million-peso homes in North America – a glimpse of the rich lifestyle that he and his close associates have enjoyed through the years.

A Rappler investigation discovered three properties estimated to be worth $6.10 million (P338 million)* owned by individuals with close links to Quiboloy and the KOJC. Two of these are in Canada, while one is located in an affluent part of Los Angeles in California, near the homes of several celebrities.

The details are based on official documents obtained by Rappler on Monday, March 11, as well as information from sources privy to KOJC operations.

The discoveries came after former president Rodrigo Duterte was appointed caretaker of the properties belonging to the Quiboloy-led group. Besides the North American properties, there are also several landholdings in the Philippines, as well as an air fleet.

Quiboloy, as described by his mentor, Reverend Gordon Mallory of the United Pentecostal Church, “went from a pauper, a beggar, to a multi-billionaire,” with a “lifestyle of the rich and famous.”

“Money means nothing to him,” Mallory said.

Quiboloy has been in the US Federal Bureau of Investigation’s most-wanted list since early 2022, for sex trafficking of children and promotional money laundering, among others. An FBI poster says the preacher is also wanted for forcing members to “solicit donations for a bogus charity, donations that actually were used to finance church operations and the lavish lifestyle of its leaders.”

A Senate committee has cited him in contempt and has sought his arrest so he could testify before the panel which is looking into similar allegations of abuse and exploitation hurled by his former followers.

Quiboloy’s mansions

In a video posted on The Pentecostals of Cebu City Facebook page on January 30, Mallory said Quiboloy owns mansions and estates “all over the world,” confirming the one in California.

Mallory recalled being invited and brought to the California mansion with his wife, and seeing Quiboloy’s vehicles in the garage, which included a “brand new Bentley and a Mercedes.” He said the Filipino preacher also gave him a box that contained cash more than what his family needed to last six months.

“Justin Bieber has a house across the street; the Kardashians have a house down the street; Will Smith lives around the corner,” said Mallory who recalled the time he was invited to Quiboloy’s mansion.

The mansion stands on Simpson Place, a quiet residential neighborhood located in Calabasas, California. Known for its upscale homes, lush landscaping, and privacy afforded its residents, the area offers easy access to amenities and outdoor activities.

SIMPSON PLACE MANSION. The Simpson Place mansion of Pastor Quiboloy in Calabasas, California. Screenshot from Zillow

Calabasas, located in Los Angeles County, is known for its affluent neighborhoods and celebrity residents. Nestled in the hills west of the San Fernando Valley, it offers a mix of luxury homes, gated communities, and scenic hiking trails. The city also boasts of upscale shopping centers.

The six-bedroom Calabasas property is valued at US$2.573 million (P142.80 million), based on 2023 tax records seen by Rappler. Its land value was estimated to amount to US$1.19 million (P65.91 million) while improvements done to the property were pegged at US$1.39 million (P76.93 million). The owners paid a total of $29,409.94 (P1.63 million) in property taxes for the fiscal year 2023-2024.

Sold to associates?

The property was built in 1993 but was first bought by the KOJC in 2011 for US$2.1 million (P116.55 million), according to information obtained by Rappler. Since then, its ownership has been transferred four times among three entities – the KOJC, Helen Panilag, and Guia Cabactulan.

The last documented transaction was in 2018 when Cabactulan appeared to have bought the property from the church for an undisclosed price.

AFFLUENT. The interior of the Calabasas mansion allegedly linked to Quiboloy. Sourced photo

Panilag and Cabactulan are, however, known church associates of Quiboloy, and were among those indicted along with the preacher, by a federal grand jury in a California district court in late 2021.

Panilag is included in the US Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) most wanted list, alongside Quiboloy. She has been tagged by the FBI as “the alleged one-time church administrator in the [US] who oversaw the collection of financial data from church operations around the globe.” She has also been wanted for her alleged “participation in a labor trafficking scheme that brought church members” to the US, including fraudulently obtaining visas and forcing members to solicit donations.

Cabactulan, meanwhile, has been described as “the top KOJC official in the United States who maintained direct communication with KOJC leadership in the Philippines.” She was arrested in January 2020 in the US for immigration fraud.

Another KOJC member included in the FBI’s wanted list – Teresita Dandan – was registered as a resident of the Calabasas property since May 2012. Dandan, according to the FBI, served as the alleged “international administrator,” and one of the top overseers of the church and its alleged bogus charity operations in the US.

Former KOJC workers, who turned against Quiboloy, said the preacher bought the mansion in 2011 and sold it sometime in October 2018, months after authorities held his private plane, where they found a suitcase containing US$350,000 (P19.4 million) in undeclared cash and assorted gun parts, in Hawaii. As it turns out, the buyer in 2018 is also a member of the KOJC.

“I’ve been to that mansion,” Arlene Caminong-Stone, a former KOJC worker based in Minnesota, told Rappler on Sunday, March 11. Stone was one of those who testified online against Quiboloy at the start of the Senate panel hearings in January, narrating details about the alleged abuses by the preacher and providing insights into the inner workings of the KOJC.

SURREY. This property in Surrey, British Columbia in Canada is allegedly owned by individuals with links to KOJC. Screenshot from Google Maps

Surrey property

According to former KOJC workers, Quiboloy also bought mansions in Canada. One is an over P99-million house in Surrey, and another on Latania Boulevard in Brampton City in Ontario’s Greater Toronto Area.

The seven-bedroom property in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada is about half an hour away from Vancouver. It was first built in 2003, and is just a 15-minute drive from a KOJC church on 13055 Old Yale Road, also in Surrey.

Based on tax records seen by Rappler, the Surrey property was assessed to be worth CAD$2.42 million (US$1.79 million/P99.5 million) in 2023. Its land value was estimated to be worth CAD$1.68 million (US$1.25 million/P69 million) and improvements done on the property cost CAD$734,000 (US$544,197/P30.17 million).

The owners paid CAD$7,297.54 (US$5,410/P300,000) in gross taxes for 2023.

A document obtained by Rappler from the Land Title and Survey Authority of British Columbia shows that the property is owned by another known Quiboloy associate, Mariteo Canada. Her name was cited in an article posted on Quiboloy’s website. She was also tagged as part of Quiboloy’s delegation in an event with the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples in 2022.

ONTARIO PROPERTY. This alleged Quiboloy-linked property is in Brampton, Ontario in Canada. Screenshot from Google Maps

Ontario property

The four-bedroom property in Brampton, Ontario is situated along Latania Boulevard, a half-hour car ride to Toronto. Houses in the area are priced not less than CAD$1 million each, according to real estate websites.

The alleged Quiboloy-linked property was first listed as being for sale in April 2010 for CAD$699,000 (US$518,243/P27.73 million) and was sold the same year for CAD$658,000 (US$487,826/P27 million).

The property was last listed as being available in September 2020 for CAD$1.45 million (US$1.74 million/P96.25 million) but with no indication whether it was successfully sold. Taxes paid were estimated to be CAD$7,721 (US$5,723/P317,249).

According to a property document obtained by Rappler, one of the two listed owners is linked to the KOJC. Her profile on LinkedIn showed that she is an “administrative assistant” of the church. A cursory search of other names included in the document also showed connections to Quiboloy’s group.

The property is half an hour’s drive from the nearest KOJC headquarters.

Notable Davao properties

Quiboloy’s group has been open about many of their properties, especially those in the Philippines.

Among the notable properties owned by the group are well-manicured estates in the village of Tamayong in Calinan District in Davao. Tamayong serves as the KOJC’s headquarters and is where the preacher built his mansion, near the group’s so-called Prayer Mountain.

BLUE. Another building, painted blue in the Tamayong, Davao City property of Pastor Apollo Quiboloy. Rappler sourced photo

YELLOW BUILDING A yellow building stands on Pastor Apollo Quiboloy’s property in Tamayong, Davao City. Rappler sourced photo

PINK BUILDING A building painted pink within Pastor Apollo Quiboloy’s property in Tamayong, Davao City. Rappler sourced photo

Aside from the approximately eight-hectare Prayer Mountain, Quiboloy’s group also owns what they refer to as Glory Mountain, roughly a 21-hectare property, in the same village.

According to KOJC workers, Quiboloy has landholdings in Samal Island city, and at Purok 8, Barangay San Miguel in Indangan Buhangin, Davao City, where the preacher set up the main headquarters of the allegedly bogus charity group, the Children’s Joy Foundation.

QUIBOLOY SCHOOL. Pastor Apollo Quiboloy’s Jose Maria College in Davao City. Rappler sourced photo

ARENA. The unfinished ‘King Dome’ of Pastor Apollo Quiboloy’s Kingdom of Jesus Christ in Davao City. Rappler sourced photo

Quiboloy’s group also owns the Jose Maria College (JMC), and an unfinished multi-billion-peso mixed-use indoor arena, touted to dwarf the close to P9-billion Iglesia ni Cristo Philippine Arena in Bulacan. Located near Davao’s Francisco Bangoy International Airport, the King Dome, according to a November 2019 Sunstar report, was envisioned to be the biggest indoor arena “with a seating capacity of 70,000, bigger than the Philippine Arena, which is currently the world’s largest indoor arena with a maximum seating capacity of 55,000.”

Aircraft fleet

ApolloAir, a Davao-based airline owned by Quiboloy, maintains an aircraft fleet that includes Bell 429 and 505 light helicopters, a Robinson R44 four-seat light helicopter, and two planes.

Senator Robinhood Padilla told reporters on Thursday, March 7, that Quiboloy lent him one of his helicopters when he campaigned for a Senate seat in 2022.

One plane, a US$18-million (P999 million) Cessna Citation Sovereign+, was bought in 2014 and was sold back to Cessna for US$9 million (P499.5 million) after the 2018 Hawaii incident. Another is a Gulfstream IIB transcontinental twin turbofan-powered aircraft, which was decommissioned in 2010 because it was no longer airworthy.

Generous friend

Quiboloy has been very generous toward his friends, especially Duterte, his new property administrator, with whom he forged a friendship dating back to the years preceding the latter’s presidency.

In 2016, Duterte openly acknowledged being gifted by Quiboloy with three properties in Woodridge Park in Ma-a, along with an additional lot in Royal Pines located in Matina, Davao City. Aside from real estate holdings, Duterte disclosed that Quiboloy had also gifted him with a Nissan Safari and Ford Expedition several years prior.

Duterte said Quiboloy was so generous that whenever the preacher made a purchase, he would buy two so he could give him the other one.

He also recalled that Quiboloy had even offered to cover the expenses for the then-mayor’s consultation with a known American neurosurgeon, Dr. Martin Cooper, after the preacher learned about his sweaty palms.

Preacher’s roots

Quiboloy has humble beginnings, starting as a 19-year-old Pentecostal convert in the late 1960s, recalled Reverend Mallory who claimed to have mentored the then-young preacher long before he started building his religious empire.

“We took him out of a hut…. He and his family used to beg for food…. His teeth were rotten and we took him to a dentist,” the aging Mallory, preaching, told his congregation.

The American preacher said Quiboloy lived with him for eight years, and they sent him to a Bible school where he excelled. Years later, Quiboloy declared himself the “appointed son of God,” and has repeatedly claimed that without him, there will be no eternal salvation.

“He developed into a wonderful preacher and became our national youth president…. But somewhere along the line, he tripped up, left our organization, formed his own, and became something he really isn’t, but he really started to lift himself up…. He turned his back on the apostolic truth,” Mallory said.

Quiboloy traces his roots to the ultraconservative Oneness Pentecostal movement that began in the early 20th century, particularly in the US. It emphasizes a monotheistic view of God, departing from the conventional doctrine of the Trinity.

Oneness Pentecostals maintain their belief in a singular divine being who reveals himself in three manifestations, as opposed to the orthodox Christian concept of the Trinity consisting of three distinct persons.

Quiboloy has admitted to going into hiding even before Philippine authorities could issue an arrest order, citing purported threats of assassination. – Rappler.com

*$1 = P55.5

If you have tips about properties linked to Apollo Quiboloy and the KOJC or any other helpful information, you may share them with us via email: investigative@rappler.com.