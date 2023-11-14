Philippine News
Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

LIVE UPDATES: Marcos joins 2023 APEC Summit in California, visits Hawaii

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is visiting the United States for the third time since becoming the Philippines’ top leader.

The Chief Executive is participating in the 2023 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit in San Francisco, California, from November 15 to 17.

He is also scheduled to meet the Filipino communities in Los Angeles and Honolulu. His visit to the island state of Hawaii is particularly notable because his family went on exile there after the 1986 People Power uprising. Manila is 16 hours ahead of California.

Bookmark this thread for live updates.

PRIMER: Marcos’ 2023 trip to California for APEC Summit, visit to Hawaii

Dwight de Leon

Here’s what you need to know about President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s third visit to the United States – his second in 2023 alone – as the Philippines’ chief executive.

Marcos to visit US Indo-Pacific Command during Hawaii trip

Bea Cupin

Filipino community events aren’t the only thing on President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s itinerary when he visits Hawaii in November, following a stop in San Francisco for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit and a stop in Los Angeles.

