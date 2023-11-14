LIVE UPDATES: Marcos joins 2023 APEC Summit in California, visits Hawaii

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is visiting the United States for the third time since becoming the Philippines’ top leader.

The Chief Executive is participating in the 2023 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit in San Francisco, California, from November 15 to 17.

He is also scheduled to meet the Filipino communities in Los Angeles and Honolulu. His visit to the island state of Hawaii is particularly notable because his family went on exile there after the 1986 People Power uprising. Manila is 16 hours ahead of California.

