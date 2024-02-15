WATCH: 100 years of Juan Ponce Enrile

We revisit this centenarian's storied political career – from serving and then helping oust the dictator Ferdinand E. Marcos to advising his son and namesake, the current president

MANILA, Philippines – Juan Ponce Enrile, Martial Law architect and implementer, has donned many hats in his 100 years of existence.

He lived through the American occupation, survived World War II, and carved out for himself a political career that would make him a prime mover in almost all administrations, from the 20 years under the dictator Ferdinand E. Marcos, to the administration of Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

On the occasion of Enrile’s century of existence, we look back at his years in politics – and how he’s survived and even thrived during changes in the political tide. – Rappler.com