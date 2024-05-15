[WATCH] On UN stage, DILG’s Abalos touts $587-M drug haul by Marcos gov’t

The Philippines tells the UN Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice that its supply reduction efforts have been effective, seizing $587 million in illegal drugs since Marcos took office

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine government touted the Marcos administration’s anti-narcotics campaign before the United Nations (UN) Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice (CCPCJ).

During the 33rd session of the commission in Vienna on Monday, May 13, Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benhur Abalos asserted that the government’s supply and demand reduction strategy had been effective, resulting in a drug haul worth $587 million, two years since President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. assumed office.

“[This accounts for] a 700% increase from previous years with minimal loss of life,” Abalos said.

The present government has distanced itself from the bloody drug war of the Rodrigo Duterte administration, with Marcos insisting he is “diametrically opposed” to handling the drug menace with confrontation and violence.

The Duterte administration logged 6,252 individuals killed in police operations under its drug war. Human rights groups, however, put the number at up to 30,000, to include victims of vigilante-style killings.

Drug-related killings did not completely stop under the Marcos administration, although the number has decreased significantly.

In the same speech on Monday, Abalos affirmed the Philippines’ commitment to the fight against terrorism and violent extremism, and promised to further enhance the country’s justice system. The country is vying for a non-permanent seat at the United Nations Security Council for 2027 to 2028. – Rappler.com