[Under 3 Minutes] Charter change for P100?

What's this new bid for charter change and why are people allegedly being offered money to sign the petition?

MANILA, Philippines – There’s a new movement to amend the Constitution.

Lawmakers at the House of Representatives said charter change will be among their priorities for 2024, but their counterparts at the Senate are not as enthusiastic about it.

So a “people’s initiative” has been rolled out instead – but even that is clouded by rumors of bribery.

Watch as Rappler’s House reporter Kaycee Valmonte gives a glimpse of what can happen when lawmakers attempt to push for changes in the country’s charter. – Rappler.com