[WATCH] A unique Way of the Cross: Saving the environment, saving souls

The ‘Ecological Stations of the Cross’ at Capitol Commons Park, Pasig City, allows Catholics to reflect on abuses against the environment – and against fellow human beings

MANILA, Philippines – Why should Catholics care about protecting the Earth?

At Capitol Commons Park in Pasig City, one can find a version of a centuries-old Holy Week ritual – the Stations of the Cross – that focuses on care for God’s creation.

This “Ecological Stations of the Cross” emphasizes a key teaching of the Catholic Church, which is reiterated by Pope Francis through the papal documents Laudato Si’ and Laudate Deum: saving the environment is connected to saving one’s soul.

“The Ecological Stations of the Cross puts the suffering of Christ’s Passion in our time by relating it to the suffering of the earth and the poor,” reads the introduction to this Way of the Cross.

This Way of the Cross seeks the forgiveness of God for the times people abuse God’s creation, and prays “for those who risk their lives to embrace the call of social and climate justice.”

Prepared by the Laudato Si’ Movement and mounted by Ortigas Land, the Ecological Stations of the Cross can be found at Capitol Commons Park, Camino Verde Road, Capitol Commons, Meralco Avenue corner Shaw Boulevard, Pasig City, from March 20 to 31, 2024.

Watch this vlog by Rappler’s Paterno Esmaquel II. – videography by Franz Lopez/Rappler.com