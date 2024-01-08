WATCH: How Filipino Black Nazarene devotees practice the Pahalik in 2024

MANILA, Philippines — Thousands of Filipino devotees flocked to the Quirino Grandstand in Ermita to participate in the annual Pahalik or the act of venerating the image of the Black Nazarene through kissing on Monday, January 8.

Play Video

As of 5 pm, Quiapo Church Command Post estimates nearly 31,000 people have participated in the Pahalik. While 2024, marks the return of the annual procession or the Traslacion, devotees still aren’t allowed to kiss the exposed parts of the statue on the eve of the feast due to coronavirus concerns.

Play Video

Still, devotees across demographics came with their prayers, and made do by only touching or wiping parts of the icon with towels or handkerchiefs. — Rappler.com