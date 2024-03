Watch the press conference of the National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea (NTF-WPS) live on Rappler

MANILA, Philippines – The National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea (NTF-WPS) is holding a press conference on Wednesday, March 6, about the recent collision between Philippine and Chinese vessels at Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea.

The collision resulted in “minor structural damage” on a Philippine Coast Guard ship, while a separate cannon incident injured at least four Filipinos aboard a military-contracted vessel.

Play Video

Watch the 1 pm press conference live on Rappler. – Rappler.com