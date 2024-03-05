Ayungin collision with China causes ‘minor structural damage’ on PH Coast Guard ship 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Footage from the PCG show its personnel scrambling to place a barrier between the two ships as China Coast Guard personnel look on

MANILA, Philippines – A China Coast Guard (CCG) vessel collided with the Philippines Coast Guard (PCG)’s BRP Sindangan during a resupply mission to Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea on Tuesday, March 5.

“Throughout the operation, the PCG vessels faced dangerous maneuvers and blocking from Chinese Coast Guard vessels and Chinese Maritime Militia. Their reckless and illegal actions led to a collision between MRRV-4407 and China Coast Guard 21555 that resulted to minor structural damage to the PCG vessel,” said PCG spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea Commodore Jay Tarriela in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, March 4.

Footage posted by Tarriela on X showed the two coast guard ships colliding, and PCG personnel scrambling to place a barrier between the two ships as the CCG looked on.

Two PCG ships, the 44-meter BRP Sindangan and BRP Cabra, were deployed to escort military-contracted civilian ships to bring supplies to the BRP Sierra Madre, an intentionally marooned World War II vessel that serves as a military outpost in Ayungin Shoal.

Tarriela said the mission was still ongoing as of late morning on Tuesday.

The military conducts mission to Ayungin at least once a month – although the first attempt in 2024 was disrupted by required repairs to a resupply ship, while details of the first successful mission was not made public.

Ayungin is among the flashpoints of tensions in the West Philippine Sea, or part of the South China Sea within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone. China, in contradiction to a 2016 arbitral ruling, claims practically the entire South China Sea as its own.

The shoal is among the focuses of the “transparency initiative,” which aims to expose Chinese activities in those waters. Footage from Tarriela and the PCG indicate media were on board the Sindangan when it collided with the CCG vessel.

China is infamous for its aggressive actions in the WPS, which has led to tense encounters between the Philippines and China. Vessels have collided before, while China in the past has used water cannons against Philippine ships.

According to the Department of Foreign Affairs, Manila has filed nine diplomatic protests against China in 2024, as of end-February. Under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, the Philippines has filed 142 protests to date. – Rappler.com