MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. caps off the opening month of 2024 with a state visit to Vietnam, marking the first of many foreign trips to expect this year.

Within his nearly two years in office, Marcos has gained a jetsetter reputation. In 2023 alone, Marcos traveled out of the country 11 times.

With a budget of over P1.4 billion allocated for the Office of the President’s missions and state visits, where and what will Marcos’ trips lead to this 2024? — Rappler.com