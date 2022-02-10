Rappler+ Exclusives
FULL VIDEO: Rappler+ members ask author Margaret Heffernan

Maria Ressa interviews author and professor Margaret Heffernan. She is the author of six books, including  “Willful Blindness : Why We Ignore the Obvious at our Peril,” which is considered one of the best business books of the decade by the Financial Times.

In this live interview, Maria Ressa and Margaret Heffernan will discuss leadership, management, and adapting to change in a time of crisis and uncertainty. 

Watch the exclusive Q&A with Rappler+ members, use the password: w1llfulblindn3ss

