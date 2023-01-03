Zamboanga Valientes down Indonesia as Hester, Amores show off in ABL debut

DEBUT. Zamboanga Valientes import Antonio Hester (leftmost), Fil-Am Jeremy Arthur (center), and controversial former JRU player John Amores listen to instructions at the ABL Invitational in Singapore

Former PBA import Antonio Hester conspires with controversial former JRU player John Amores as the Zamboanga Valientes pick up their ABL Invitational debut win over Louvre Indonesia

MANILA, Philippines – The Zamboanga Valientes capped off a rousing debut in the ASEAN Basketball League (ABL) Invitational with a late breakaway win over Louvre Indonesia, 108-94, at the OCBC Arena in Singapore on Tuesday, January 3.

Former PBA import Antonio Hester did not disappoint in his leadership role and posted a huge double-double of 35 points and 11 rebounds on 15-of-26 shooting, plus 4 steals, and 3 assists.

Fil-Am guard Jeremy Arthur stuffed the stat sheet with 21 points, 7 boards, 6 dimes, and 5 steals, while import Ryan Smith tallied an 18-point, 16-rebound double-double with 4 swipes and 3 blocks in just 21 minutes off the bench.

Controversial former JRU player John Amores also made the most of his new opportunity away from a troubled NCAA past and scattered 16 points in under 21 minutes with 5 boards, and 2 steals to go with a game-high plus-minus of +27.

Coming off an 87-83 lead midway through the fourth quarter, Louvre suddenly found itself on the receiving end off a 13-0 blitz, ending with a Hester layup at the 3:45 mark for the 96-87 Valientes advantage.

Zamboanga never let up from that point as it hiked its endgame run to 25-7, capped with an Arthur layup with 37 ticks left to set the final score.

Louvre import Marcus Hammonds paced the loss with 32 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, and 3 steals, while Alioune Tew saw his monster line of 24 points on 10-of-15 shooting, 22 boards, 4 swipes, 2 dimes, and 2 blocks go to waste in the heartbreaking ending.

The Valientes will have a two-day break before going on a grueling stretch with three games in as many days, starting with a Friday, January 6, 6 pm assignment against the Saigon Heat of Vietnam.

The Scores

Zamboanga 108 – Hester 35, Arthur 21, Smith 18, Amores 16, Lingganay 6, Carino 2, Cawaling 2, Cadiz 2, Jumao-as 2, Chan 2, Bernardo 2, Belorio 0.

Indonesia 94 – Hammonds 32, Tew 23, Enguio 14, Johnson 12, Tuasela 4, Pratama 3, Da Silva 3, Pelmelay 2, Gunawan 0, Saputra 0, Islamy 0.

Quarters: 19-24, 39-46, 65-74, 108-74.

– Rappler.com