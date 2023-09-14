LOOK: adidas introduces Switch FWD

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The adidas Switch FWD propels weight into forward motion for a smooth running experience for runners of all levels

MANILA, Philippines – In pursuit of providing only the best sneaker for runners of all levels, adidas recently unveiled its most innovative running shoe to date – the Switch FWD.

Designed for a smooth running experience, the Switch FWD’s EVA compound midsole features intricately placed voids that collapse and spring forward to propel weight into forward motion.

The EVA compound midsole, along with the shoe’s TPU plate, ensure a stable and cushioned transition through the forefoot and midfoot during the forward motion process.

The Switch FWD also includes a lightweight Continental™ rubber outsole, which gives runners extra grip in all weather conditions, and an engineered mesh upper for enhanced breathability.

“This is a triumph of innovation for adidas Running and a testament to making sure that we always innovate our running footwear for everyone,” said adidas Philippines senior brand activations manager Jen Dacasin.

In order to try out the all-new Switch FWD, adidas held a Glow in Motion: Switch FWD Run earlier this month at the Bonifacio Global City in Taguig.

Led by members of adidas Runners Manila, participants experienced firsthand the unique and groundbreaking features of the footwear as they ran three kilometers from the Bonifacio High Street Amphitheater to the Clubhouse MNL in Uptown Parade.

The Switch FWD is available on the adidas app, online, and in stores for the price of P8,500.

– Rappler.com