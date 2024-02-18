LOOK: ANTA PH, Filipino artist collab for limited edition ‘Kyrie Pack’

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

ANTA Philippines celebrates the first signature sneaker of eight-time NBA All-Star Kyrie Irving with Filipino artist Marclen Ricafort-Chulan

MANILA, Philippines – As basketball fans await the release of Kyrie Irving’s first signature sneaker with Chinese sportswear giant ANTA, the brand recently unveiled five special pairs of the STG Shock Wave 5 PRO PE dubbed the ‘Kyrie Pack’.

The all-new ‘Kyrie Pack’, which represents different aspects of Irving’s life, consists of the Sun, Moon, Speed, Strength, and Focus colorways.

To celebrate the launch, ANTA Philippines collaborated with Filipino artist Marclen Ricafort-Chulani for a limited exhibition at the Ronac Lifestyle Center in Makati City on Thursday, February 15.

Chulani dissected the pair and studied Irving’s videos, including the Dallas Maverick point guard’s personal codes, and created five unique pieces for each colorway of the shoe.

Irving, a one-time NBA champion and an eight-time NBA All-Star, joined ANTA in July 2023 after his 11-year partnership with Nike – where he had seven signature basketball sneakers – came to an end in 2022.

The STG Shock Wave 5 PRO PE ‘Kyrie Pack’ is available in select ANTA and TITAN stores for the price of P9,995.

– Rappler.com