Scottie Thompson unveils new World Balance signature shoe

World Balance releases the second signature shoe of Ginebra star Scottie Thompson called the ST2

MANILA, Philippines – Barangay Ginebra star Scottie Thompson commended the quality and performance of his second signature shoe with World Balance that released on Saturday, December 2.

Called the ST2, the shoe features a woven jacquard knit upper for comfortability and a lateral sway bar – which is also present in the ST1 – for a secure lock on foot.

“It is softer now. Very comfy, especially on the court,” said Thompson.

The first ST2 model called “Alamat” sports the red and white colors of the Gin Kings, the team that Thompson helped win seven championships in the PBA.

He said the “Alamat” colorway is a tribute to Filipinos.

“We call this ‘Alamat’ because we all know what Filipinos have been through,” said Thompson, with the shoe embedded with the words “hard work, faith, and discipline” on the heel counter.

Thompson expects ST2 to release in four to five more colorways in the coming year.

A former PBA MVP, Thompson enjoyed a successful year that saw him power Ginebra to another title and key Gilas Pilipinas to a historic gold medal in the Asian Games. – Rappler.com