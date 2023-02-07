Alex Eala brings Filipino pride to the WTA

Though uncertain about her SEA Games and Asian Games participation, Alex Eala makes sure to represent the country on the women's tour

MANILA, Philippines – It’s not usual to see a Philippine flag in the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) events, but Alex Eala will make sure that it is here to stay.

Ranked No. 217 in the world, Eala will focus this year on her participation in the WTA tournaments, which will allow her to qualify for the remaining Grand Slams. But it also casts doubt on her appearances in major international sporting events like the Southeast Asian Games and Asian Games.

Eala, though, vowed to carry the Philippine’s colors in her professional tennis career.

“I’m still new to the tour and it’s nice to see the Philippine flag. Most are from Europe and East Asia and I’m the only Filipino, and right now I’m the highest Southeast Asian so it’s nice to have that represent the country and represent what we stand for,” said Eala during her homecoming press conference on Tuesday, February 7.

The Philippine teen tennis sensation is currently qualifying for the 2023 Roland Garros, which will be held from May 28 to June 11. She will need to carefully pick her upcoming tournaments in order to rack up enough points to advance to the qualifying rounds of the French Open.

This will affect her SEA Games return as the regional biennial meet will be held from May 5 to May 17, 2023 in Cambodia.

The Asian Games, on the other hand, was delayed by a year due to China’s COVID-19 situation and is set to push through on September 23 to October 8 in Hangzhou.

But Eala, who pocketed a trio of bronzes from last year’s SEA Games, missed the thrill of representing the country with her teammates.

“The atmosphere is different if you’re with the team and it feels like you’re fighting for more than just yourself, and it puts you into perspective that you’re playing for the country especially in the SEA Games, where there’s a crowd and a lot are watching you,” Eala continued in Filipino.

“I would say it’s a very different atmosphere and it motivates you and it makes you intense when you score points and when you celebrate.”

The 17-year-old is currently on a break in Manila after kicking off her season with a debut in the Australian Open women’s qualifying round and making it to the Round of 32 of the WTA 250 event, the Thailand Open.

In the Australian Open qualifiers, she fell to Japan’s Misaki Doi in three sets and was booted out of the first round. – Rappler.com