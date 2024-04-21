History for PH rowing as Joanie Delgaco qualifies for Paris Olympics

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PADDLE. Rower Joanie Delgaco in action for the Philippines.

Joanie Delgaco becomes the Philippines' first female rower to qualify for the Olympics as she clinches her Paris Games berth through the World Rowing Asian and Oceanian Qualification Regatta

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines will have its first female rower in the Olympics as the country celebrates its 100th year of participation in the Summer Games.

Joanie Delgaco booked her ticket to the Paris Games after placing fourth in the Final A of the women’s single sculls in the World Rowing Asian and Oceanian Qualification Regatta in Chungju, South Korea on Sunday, April 21.

The 26-year-old Delgaco clocked 7:49.39 as she secured one of the five Paris berths up for grabs in the event.

Overall, Delgaco became the fourth Filipino rower to qualify for the Olympics after Edgardo Maerina (1988 Seoul Games), Benjamin Tolentino Jr. (2000 Sydney Games), and Cris Nievarez (2022 Tokyo Games).

“I never imagined that I’ll reach this far. Before, the stronger rowers used to get past me easily. Now, I’m able to beat them,” Delgaco told Radyo Sports Pilipinas in Filipino.

Uzbekistan’s Anna Prakaten topped the event with a time of 7:31.28 followed by Japan’s Shiho Yonekawa (7:35.93) and Iran’s Fatemeh Mojallal (7:37.07)

Vietnam’s Pham Thi Hue (7:53.08) clinched the last Olympic spot.

Delgaco advanced to the Final A by finishing second in her semifinal race with a time 8:05.87. She also placed second in the preliminary heats by recording 8:04.96.

“All of my hardships in this competition bore fruit,” said Delgaco.

She joins pole vaulter EJ Obiena, gymnasts Carlos Yulo, Aleah Finnegan, and Levi Jung-Ruivivar, boxers Eumir Marcial, Nesthy Petecio, and Aira Villegas, and weightlifters Elreen Ando, John Ceniza, and Vanessa Sarno in Paris. (LIST: Filipino athletes who qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics)

They will participate in a month-long training camp in Metz, France, before the Olympics. – Rappler.com