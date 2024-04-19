Rowers Cris Nievarez, Joanie Delgaco inch closer to Paris Olympics

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Olympic rower Cris Nievarez and Joanie Delgaco advance to the semifinals of the World Rowing Asia and Oceania Continental Qualification Regatta

MANILA, Philippines – Cris Nievarez and Joanie Delgaco inched closer to a Paris Games berth as they reached the semifinals of the World Rowing Asia and Oceania Continental Qualification Regatta in Chungju, South Korea, on Friday, April 19.

Eyeing a return trip to the Olympics after being the lone Filipino rower in the Tokyo Games, Nievarez earned his place in the semifinals of the men’s singles sculls by placing third in the repechage.

Nievarez, who missed the top two semifinal cutoff in the heats as he finished fourth with a time of 7:32.26, clocked 7:32.84 in the repechage to advance.

Meanwhile, Delgaco ended up at second in the heats of the women’s singles sculls with 8:04.96 to make the semifinals.

Nievarez and Delgaco both need to finish in the top five of their respective categories to join the Philippines’ growing athlete roster for Paris.

The men’s lightweight doubles sculls tandem of Rynjie Penaredondo and Zuriel Sumintac are also still in the running for the Olympics as they hope to stay alive through the repechage.

Penaredondo and Sumintac placed fifth in the heats with 7:08.95.

Nievarez, Delgaco, and the Penaredondo-Sumintac duo resume their campaigns on Saturday, April 20. – Rappler.com