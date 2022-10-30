Tennis star Alex Eala lands on Vogue Philippines cover

Alex Eala lands on the cover of Vogue Philippines for its November issue where she talked about her humble beginnings, the joy of representing the country, and her landmark triumph in the US Open

MANILA, Philippines – At a young age of 17, Alex Eala is already a junior Grand Slam titlist, the highest-ranked Filipina tennis player in history, and now, a cover girl.

Eala landed on the cover of Vogue Philippines for its November issue where she talked about her humble beginnings, the joy of representing the country, and her landmark triumph in the US Open.

The WTA No. 248 became the first Filipino to win a junior Grand Slam title as she captured the US Open girls’ crown following a 6-2, 6-4 win over Lucie Havlickova of Czech Republic in September.

Eala talked about her heartwarming coronation speech in which she addressed the Filipino fans who cheered for her in Flushing Meadows, New York in Tagalog.

“I think it is nice that the Philippines has representation on the world tennis stage,” Eala said in a mix of Filipino and English.

“I think what is important to me is they can relate, whether that is through language, appearance, whatever, food. I think a big part of representation is they can relate. And that was just a little way that I can give back to them for all the support they have been giving me.”

Eala is coming off a semifinal appearance in the W80 Poitiers in France, where she lost to Ysaline Bonaventure of Belgium on Saturday, October 29.

Despite getting the boot, that marked the highest finish in an $80,000 tournament for Eala, who surpassed her quarterfinal stint in the W80 Rancho Santa Fe in the United States earlier this October.

Aside from her US Open girls’ title, Eala also ruled the 2021 W15 Manacor in Spain and the 2022 W25 Chiang Rai in Thailand. – Rappler.com