All-Filipino Team Secret ends Valorant Champions run in playoffs

DREAM RUN. Team Secret still impresses as it manages to reach the playoffs.

Team Secret falls victim to European squad Acend in the quarterfinals to finish at fifth-to-eighth places in the 16-team Valorant Champions

All-Filipino Team Secret saw its Cinderella run in the Valorant Champions in Berlin, Germany come to an end as it crashed out of the quarterfinals on Thursday, December 9.

Team Secret absorbed a 0-2 loss to European squad Acend in their best-of-three quarterfinals to finish at fifth-to-eighth places in the 16-team tournament.

Still, it was an impressive run for Team Secret, which is composed of Filipino players Jessie Cristy “JessieVash” Cuyco, Jayvee “DubsteP” Paguirigan, Jim “BORKUM” Timbreza, Kevin “Dispenser” Te, and Riley “witz” Go, and coached by Gilbert “Gibo” Sales.

After dropping its opening game against Russian team Gambit Esports, 1-2, Team Secret survived its elimination match against Japanese crew Crazy Raccoon, 2-0, and toppled Brazilian squad Team Vikings, 2-0, to reach the quarterfinals.

Team Secret pocketed $40,000 (around P2 million) from the total prize pool of $1 million (around P50.4 million).

Originally from Bren Esports, JessieVash, DubsteP, BORKUM, Dispenser, witz, and Gibo left the organization after they failed to see action in the Valorant Champions Tour: Stage 3 Masters in Berlin in September due to visa issues.

Days later, the six joined Team Secret for its newly found Valorant team. – Rappler.com