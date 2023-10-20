PH off to tough start in Asian Para Games wheelchair basketball 

SUMMARY
MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines got off to a painful start in the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China.
The national wheelchair basketball team absorbed a heartbreaking 53-49 loss to Afghanistan on Friday, October 20, just a day after losing a one-sided affair to host China, 83-34, at the Hangzhou Olympic Center Gymnasium.
Known as the Philippine Warriors, the national squad came out fighting in their second assignment against the Afghans, inching within a point, 49-50, with 1:32 to go on Kenneth Christopher Tapia’s drive.
But that turned out to be the Filipinos’ last basket as Sayed Wasim Sadat and Fazal Aziz Malik combined for the last 3 points in the waning seconds as the Afghans bounced back from their lopsided 91-33 setback against Iran.
Tapia led the Philippines with 22 points, while John Rey Escalante chipped in 14. Big man Alfie Cabañog, closely marked anew, got limited to 8 points.
Arsalah Afzali proved to be a huge thorn for the Warriors with one clutch basket after another to pace Afghanistan with 20 points, while bull-strong Asadulla Abdulla Rahimzai added 10 points.
Poor free throw shooting added to the Warriors’ woes, missing 23 of 32 attempts for a measly 28% clip, in contrast to their rivals’ 60% (6-of-10) clip.
The Philippines, mentored by Vernon Perea, will try to snap its skid against Southeast Asian tormentor Thailand – which fell to China, 70-65, in the other group match – at 11 am on Saturday, October 21. – Rappler.com
