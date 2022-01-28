Kai Sotto gets 2nd straight double-digit outing in late Adelaide collapse

Kai Sotto ties his pro career-high but the Adelaide 36ers unravel in the final stretch against the Tasmania JackJumpers

MANILA, Philippines – The Adelaide 36ers fell apart in the clutch in the Australia National Basketball League (NBL) as the Tasmania JackJumpers completed a 76-71 home win on Friday, January 28.

Filipino star prospect Kai Sotto tallied a pro career-best 12 points for the second straight game on a perfect 4-of-4 clip and 4-of-6 from the free throw line, to go with 2 rebounds and 1 block in just 16 minutes off the bench.

However, the 7-foot-3 wunderkind was saddled with two early fourth-quarter fouls to bring his total to four at the 5:51 mark, which forced him to sit out for the crucial endgame period.

Without Sotto manning the paint, the JackJumpers pounced on the glass and corralled 6 offensive rebounds in two straight crucial possessions, eventually resulting in a go-ahead, and-one bucket by Matt Kenyon with 1:44 left for the 72-69 lead.

Kai Sotto says get outta here with the 𝗕𝗜𝗚 𝗕𝗟𝗢𝗖𝗞 😤#NBL22 live on @ESPNAusNZ + @kayosports 📺 pic.twitter.com/YcmXgrG7eE — The NBL (@NBL) January 28, 2022

Although former NBA player Cameron Bairstow kept the Sixers’ deficit at 3, 71-74, with a layup at the 1:04 mark, guard Dusty Hannahs rushed the next possession and clanked off a very long three with 16 seconds left on the shot clock, and 31 ticks left in the game.

Josh Magette eventually sealed the deal from the line and set the final score with 9 seconds left. With the comeback win in the bag, Tasmania tied Adelaide at eighth place in the 10-team league with identical 3-6 records.

Josh Adams led all scorers in the comeback win from 12 points down with 24 markers in just 27 minutes, while Magette added 16 points, 7 assists, and 6 rebounds. The Sixers once led, 29-17, early in the second frame before gradually losing control of the game.

Hannahs, also a former NBA player, paced an Adelaide side without captain Mitch Mccarron with 22 points on 9-of-21 shooting, while Bairstow filled in for injured center Isaac Humphries with a big 11-marker, 17-board double-double plus 3 blocks.

Apart from giving up 20 offensive rebounds to Tasmania, the Sixers also tallied 24 turnovers compared to the JackJumpers’ 10. As a natural consequence, Tasmania ended the game with a sizable lead in points off turnovers, 28-8.

The Sixers will only get a day’s worth of rest before they try to snap their three-game skid in a rematch against the top-ranked Melbourne United on Sunday, January 30, 10 am, Manila time.

The Scores

Tasmania 76 – Adams 24, Magette 16, Kenyon 9, Magnay 8, Mcdaniel 6, Mcintosh 4, Steindl 4, Weeks 3, Krslovic 2, Mcveigh 0, Mikhailovskii 0.

Adelaide 71 – Hannahs 22, Sotto 12, Bairstow 11, Johnson 10, Dech 5, Dufelmeier 4, Withers 3, King 2, Harris 2, Malou 0.

Quarters: 15-24, 41-47, 52-59, 76-71.

– Rappler.com