FACT CHECK: No deal between Kai Sotto, Golden State Warriors

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

There are no official reports about the supposed 10-day contract of Filipino basketball player Kai Sotto with the Golden State Warriors

Claim: Filipino basketball star Kai Sotto will sign a 10-day contract with the NBA team Golden State Warriors (GSW).

Rating: False

Why we fact-checked this: The claim originated from a Facebook page called “Golden State Warriors Updates,” boasting of 87,000 followers.

The post displays side-by-side photos of GSW head coach Steve Kerr and an edited image of Sotto wearing a number 30 Dubs jersey. Additionally, the photo includes the ESPN logo and superimposed text that reads “We got him.”

As of writing, the post has gained 40,000 reactions, 5,300 comments, and 932 shares.

Other Facebook pages and YouTube accounts also shared similar posts.

Facts: There haven’t been any confirmed reports from credible sources regarding Sotto’s contract with the NBA team.

Neither the Golden State Warriors nor Sotto has made any public announcements on their respective social media accounts.

Dubious details: The number 30 jersey is currently being worn by four-time NBA champion and GSW point guard Stephen Curry. Players from the same team may not wear the same number.

A reverse image search reveals that in the original photo, Sotto was wearing a blue Gilas Pilipinas number 11 uniform with the logos of FIBA, Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas, and Nike.

The URL cited by the Facebook page as a source also does not lead to any website.

ALSO ON RAPPLER

Sotto and NBA: During the 2022 NBA Draft, Sotto failed to sway any basketball teams to pick him.

The following year, in 2023, Sotto made his debut in the NBA Summer League playing under Orlando Magic.

The 7-foot-3 center is on loan from the Hiroshima Dragonflies and is playing for Yokohama B-Corsairs in the Japan B. League. In a December 2023 statement, the Hiroshima Dragonflies said Sotto’s transfer to Yokohama will run until May 31, 2024.

Rappler has published fact checks debunking claims related to Sotto:

– James Patrick Cruz/Rappler.com

Keep us aware of suspicious Facebook pages, groups, accounts, websites, articles, or photos in your network by contacting us at factcheck@rappler.com. You may also report dubious claims to the #FactsFirstPH tipline by messaging Rappler on Facebook or Newsbreak via Twitter direct message. You may also report through our Viber fact check chatbot. Let us battle disinformation one Fact Check at a time.