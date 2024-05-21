Kai Sotto, Yokohama part ways as loan from Hiroshima expires

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

KAIJU. Kai Sotto in action for the Yokohama B-Corsairs in the Japan B. League.

‘Thank you Yokohama B-Corsairs for giving me a chance to show what I can do to this game that I love the most,’ says Kai Sotto as his remarkable stint with the Japan B. League club comes to an end

MANILA, Philippines – Kai Sotto’s short but memorable run with the Yokohama B-Corsairs has come to an end in the Japan B. League.

The 7-foot-3 Sotto and Yokohama have officially parted ways after his loan from the Hiroshima Dragonflies expired, the B-Corsairs announced on Tuesday, May 21.

“We would like to inform you that the loan period for Kai Sotto, who joined the team from Hiroshima Dragonflies on a loan basis, has expired,” wrote the B-Corsairs in a statement.

After suiting up for Hiroshima in the latter part of the 2022-2023 B. League season, Sotto – who missed the first few months of the 2023-2024 season due to a lumbar disc herniation – was loaned by the Dragonflies to Yokohama in December 2023.

With his lower back completely healed, Sotto made his debut for the B-Corsairs on December 30, helping his new squad score a 73-72 win over the Seahorses Mikawa.

It took Sotto a couple of games to get his groove back and by February, the Gilas Pilipinas big man went on to play the best basketball of his young professional career.

Sotto had eight consecutive double-digit scoring performances from February to March, three 20-point double-double outings, as well as a career-best 28-point explosion in the B-Corsairs’ 81-75 loss to the Alvark Tokyo on March 30.

Sotto formed a deadly one-two punch with 2022-2023 B. League MVP and Japanese national team point guard Yuki Kawamura, whose stellar playmaking allowed the former Ateneo High School star to easily score in the paint.

In an Instagram post on Monday, May 20, Sotto expressed his gratitude to the B-Corsairs.

“Thank you Yokohama B-Corsairs for giving me a chance to show what I can do to this game that I love the most,” said Sotto, who averaged 12.8 points on 57.7% shooting, 6.4 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks in 34 games with the ball club.

“Nothing but blessings and fun memories this year.”

It is unknown if Sotto will sign with another B. League squad for the 2024-2025 season, but the 22-year-old sensation is expected to see action for Gilas Pilipinas in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Riga, Latvia, in July. – Rappler.com