Kai Sotto struggles as Adelaide absorbs 16-point beatdown at hands of Tasmania

SKID. Kai Sotto and the Adelaide 36ers fall short in their bid to return to the win column.

After tying his season-best 16 points in their previous match, Kai Sotto goes cold for the Adelaide 36ers as they suffer their second straight loss

MANILA, Philippines – Kai Sotto and the Adelaide 36ers failed to return to their winning form in the National Basketball League in Australia as they absorbed a 98-82 beatdown at the hands of the Tasmania JackJumpers on Thursday, January 12.

After tying his season-best 16 points on an efficient 8-of-12 shooting in Adelaide’s previous match, Sotto, the 36ers’ starting center, went ice-cold from the field this time around, converting on just 3 of his 9 attempts to finish with 6 points.

The 7-foot-3 Filipino big man Sotto also grabbed 7 rebounds in close to 19 minutes of action for Adelaide, which dropped its second straight game and fell to an even 11-11 slate.

Tasmania’s Milton Doyle and Jack Mcveigh proved too much for Adelaide as the duo exploded for 28 points apiece in the convincing victory.

Robert Franks, meanwhile, was the lone Adelaide player to score in double figures with 24.

Trailing by just 8 points at the start of the final frame, 61-69, the 36ers ran out of gas and failed to keep in step with the JackJumpers as the latter doubled up their lead to 16, 84-68, at the halfway mark of the quarter.

It was all Tasmania from that point on as Adelaide only managed to get as close as 13 points, 78-91, with just 2 minutes remaining.

Adelaide tries to snap out of its two-game skid when it collides with the Perth Wildcats on Saturday, January 14 at 5 pm, Manila time.

The Scores

Tasmania 98 – Doyle 28, Mcveigh 28, Kelly 19, Macdonald 9, Magette 5, Steindl 4, Magnay 2, Krslovic 2, Mcdaniel 1, Kenyon 0, White, Bairstow 0, Weeks 0.

Adelaide 82 – Franks 24, Dech 9, Cleveland 8, Johnson 8, Drmic 7, Sotto 6, Harris 6, Galloway 5, Clark 5, Mccarron 4, Acuoth 0.

Quarters: 23-17, 46-36, 69-61, 98-82.

– Rappler.com