Comatose boxer Kenneth Egano fights for life; Pacquiao shoulders medical bills

FIGHT ON. Professional boxer Kenneth Egano receives oxygen treatment after collapsing post-fight in Imus, Cavite at a Manny Pacquiao-sponsored Blow by Blow event

Kenneth Egano, a 22-year-old pro boxer, collapses due to brain hemorrhage after a fight in Imus, Cavite, prompting event sponsor Manny Pacquiao to shoulder all medical expenses

MANILA, Philippines – Young boxer Kenneth Egano is now waging the biggest fight of his life after falling into a coma last Saturday, May 6, following an eight-round fight at a Manny Pacquiao-backed “Blow by Blow” event in Imus, Cavite.

A News5 report showed the 22-year-old collapsing in his corner while waiting for his fight’s result before eventually being stretchered out the venue and confined at the Imus Doctors Hospital, where he was diagnosed with a brain hemorrhage.

Pacquiao, through his staff, informed News5 that he will shoulder all medical expenses for Egano and his family, who immediately flew from General Santos City to Cavite upon hearing the unfortunate news.

Per Egano’s mother Anabelle, her son had already promised to retire if he did not become a world champion in the next three years.

Like many boxers’ parents, Anabelle also did not want Kenneth on this career path due to the sport’s inherent dangers.

Upon investigation, the Games and Amusements Board (GAB) found no signs of a booking mismatch or any lapses in “Blow by Blow’s” medical practices.

“It’s just unfortunate [incident], which goes to show, as boxing always reminds us, the sport always puts boxers’ lives on the line,” GAB chairman Atty. Richard Clarin told News5 in a mix of English and Filipino.

Egano has 47 amateur fights under his belt with a 7-1 professional record, including the last one he won prior to his collapse.

Kenneth Egano throws a punch in his last bout. Photo from MP Promotions

