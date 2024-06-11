Comeback? Manny Pacquiao says negotiations ongoing for fight vs Mario Barrios

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

VERSUS. Filipino boxing great Manny Pacquiao and Japanese mixed martial artist Chihiro Suzuki face off before their exhibition fight.

Set to tangle with Japanese mixed martial artist Chihiro Suzuki in an exhibition bout, Manny Pacquiao confirms that talks to face American Mario Barrios for the WBC welterweight belt are underway

MANILA, Philippines – A competitive ring return is in the works for Manny Pacquiao as his camp engages in discussions for a potential title fight this year.

Set to tangle with Japanese mixed martial artist Chihiro Suzuki in an exhibition bout on July 28, Pacquiao confirmed on Monday, June 10, that talks to face American Mario Barrios for the WBC welterweight belt were underway.

“We’re still under negotiation and talking about that. The fight has not materialized yet. Negotiations are ongoing,” Pacquiao said in a press conference on Monday.

The only eight-division champion in boxing, Pacquiao last held a world title when he defended the WBA (super) welterweight belt against American Keith Thurman via a split decision victory in July 2019 as a 40-year-old.

In a bout for the same title, Pacquiao fell to Cuban Yordenis Ugas via unanimous decision in August 2021, then retired from boxing the following month after announcing his intention to seek the presidency in 2022 – a fight he also lost.

He compiled a professional boxing record of 62 wins, 8 losses, and 2 draws.

Although already retired, Pacquiao has remained active in boxing as he fought Korean mixed martial artist DK Yoo in an exhibition bout in December 2022, winning by unanimous decision.

Pacquiao, now 45 years old, said if the fight against Barrios pushes through, it would be staged either in November or December.

“[There are] still [a] lot of things to discuss and talk about,” Pacquiao said of the negotiations.

For the meantime, Pacquiao is focused on his match against Suzuki as he aims to stop the featherweight champion of Japanese MMA organization Rizin Fighting Federation.

Suzuki, 25, holds a 13-3-1 win-loss-no contest record in MMA.

“This is not an exhibition but a fight – a three-round fight. We’re all looking for a knockout in this fight. Be there to watch and see a lot of action in the ring,” said Pacquiao.

“Of course, I’ll do my best to win by knockout.” – Rappler.com