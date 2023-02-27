Bohol pride Regie Suganob earns shot at IBF light flyweight title 

Regie Suganob hands Mark Vicelles his first loss to become the mandatory challenger of IBF light flyweight champion Silvenathi Nontshinga of South Africa

MANILA, Philippines – World title prospect Regie Suganob beat Mark Vicelles via technical decision Saturday night, February 25, in their International Boxing Federation (IBF) light flyweight eliminator at the Calape Cultural Sports Complex iin Calape, Bohol.

Suganob knocked down Vicelles with a left-right combination in the fourth round and was way ahead in the judges’ scorecards, 78-73, 77-74, 80-71, when referee Danrex Tapdasan halted the fight upon the recommendation of the ring physician in the eighth round due to a deep cut on Vicelles’ right eyebrow.

The 25-year-old Suganob, the pride of PMI Bohol Boxing Stable who hails from Dauis, Bohol, climbed to 13-0 with 4 knockouts and became the mandatory challenger to IBF light flyweight champion Silvenathi Nontshinga of South Africa.

Vicelles of the Omega Boxing Gym suffered his first after 17 wins, 10 by knockout, and one draw.

Suganob controlled the fight from the opening bell and floored Vicelles at the 2:21 mark of the fourth with a left followed by a solid right straight.

To compound Vicelles’ woes, he sustained a cut on the right eyebrow following an accidental clash of heads in the sixth round.

In the chief support, World Boxing Organization (WBO) intercontinental super flyweight champion Jayr Raquinel stopped Arnold Garde in the first round to improve to 14-2-1 with 11 knockouts.

Raquinel dropped Garde (10-14-5) thrice, forcing the referee to declare Raquinel the winner via technical knockout in just 103 seconds. – Rappler.com