Magsayo struggles to make weight in WBC  interim title fight vs Figueroa

Former Filipino boxing champion Mark Magsayo tries to prove he deserves another crack at the world crown even after needing two extra hours to shed the excess weight

MANILA, Philippines – Mark Magsayo needed a second trip to the scales to make his World Boxing Council (WBC) interim featherweight title fight against American Brandon Figueroa official. Now, the Filipino power hitter must prove he deserves another crack at the world crown.

The former WBC featherweight king, checked in at 126.8 pounds on his first try on Friday, March 3 (Saturday, March 4, Philippine time) and was given two hours to shed the excess weight. After an hour and 53 minutes, Magsayo, stripped bare, returned and was on the dot at 126.

Magsayo’s fight with Figueroa, who came in light at 125.8 pounds, is on at the Toyota Center in Ontario, California on Sunday.

Oddsmakers have installed Figueroa, a former WBC and World Boxing Association (WBA) super bantamweight champion, as a -270 favorite over Magsayo, who was listed as +215 underdog. This means a $270 bet on Figueroa would win just $100 while a $100 wager on Magsayo will earn $215 if he prevails.

Although Magsayo holds a slightly better record (24-1 with 16 knockouts), Figueroa has more knockouts with 18 in a 23-win, 1-loss, 1-draw slate.

Despite this, Magsayo is deemed to be the stronger puncher as Figueroa usually overwhelms his opponents through volume punching.

Magsayo said he has build up his stamina under the guidance of new mentor Marvin Somodio and intends to throw more jabs and combinations to affect Figueroa’s come-forward style.

Confident in his power, Magsayo believes that once he hits Figueroa hard, the Texan would feel it and gonna run.

“I’m not a big talker, but there’s going to be a knockdown in this fight,” said Magsayo. “We’re ready to take advantage. I’m very excited for this fight. It’s a good opportunity to get back to a world title fight. I’ve learned from my mistakes and I’m ready to go.”

Magsayo yielded the WBC title to Rey Vargas on his first defense on July 9, 2022.

Figueroa also feels Magsayo is for his taking.

“I have all the abilities. Everyone knows that I love to fight. I want to dominate my opponent, break them down and get them out of there. I train really hard to go in there and do what I do best.

“I’m going to do anything it takes to win this fight. If I have to box, I’ll box. But if I can hurt him on the inside, I’ll get in there with body shots. I can beat him any way I have to.”

The 5-foot-8 Figueroa holds a 2-inch height and a 4 1/2 cm reach advantage over Magsayo, the pride of Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

Also present during the official weigh-in were Somodio, MP (Manny Pacquiao) Promotions president Sean Gibbons, Brendan Gibbons, and Magsayo's wife Frances Arbie.