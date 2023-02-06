Jimuel Pacquiao picks up win in amateur Las Vegas bout

PAC-SON. Jimuel Pacquiao has been hard at work in the United States to pursue his boxing career.

MANILA, Philippines – Jimuel Pacquiao, the son of Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao, claimed another win as he continues his amateur boxing career in the United States.

The 22-year-old earned a unanimous decision victory over American foe Marco Morales in their three-round bout that headlined the “Fights of Fury” card in Las Vegas on Saturday, February 4 (Sunday, February 5, Manila time).

Pitted against a bigger opponent in Morales, Pacquiao clinched the triumph behind some well-timed counterpunches as he utilized his speed over the slower American.

“Congrats to our eldest son [Jimuel] for winning his seventh amateur fight! We are so proud of you,” the elder Pacquiao wrote on Instagram.

The younger Pacquiao has been hard at work in the US as he fought several times in 2022.

He won his first three fights against Andres Rosales, Jonathan Barajas, and Armand Calara before he bowed to Chris Smith.

Coached by Marvin Somodio, who also helped train his eight-division world champion father, Pacquiao bounced back by toppling Dylan Merriken last August. – Rappler.com