PH men’s, women’s teams trounce Monaco, Angola in Chess Olympiad

The Philippine chess teams continue their winning ways at the 44th Chess Olympiad with a pair of Round 4 wins in Chennai, India

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines made great strides in both the Open and Women’s divisions of the 44th Chess Olympiad on Monday, August 1 in Chennai, India.

The men’s team trounced Monaco, 3.5-0.5, while the women’s team thumped Angola by the same score in the fifth round of the biennial event.

Grandmasters John Paul Gomez and Darwin Laylo and International Master Paulo Bersamina provided the decisive points as Arizona-based GM Rogelio Barcenilla was held to a draw by Woman GM Tatiana Dornbusch on board 1.

Gomez beat Karl Johna Ribbegren on board 2, Laylo tamed Fide Master Patrice Verdier on board 3 and Bersamina thwarted FM Patrick Van Hoolandt as the Filipinos climbed to a share of 18th to 51st places in the Open division with 6 points.

India 2, Armenia, Israel, England and Spain pace the field with a perfect 8 points.

Pitted against lower-ranked Angolans, the Filipinas banked on the victories of WGM Janelle Mae Frayna, WIMs Jan Jodilyn Fronda and Marie Antoinette San Diego in the top 3 boards.

WIM Kylen Joy Mordido settled for a draw with Penelsa Taianne Antonio for the final tally that lifted the Filipinas to joint 12th to 46th in the Women’s division.

The Philippines, however, faces formidable foes in the fifth round on Tuesday, August 2.

The Philippines, however, faces formidable foes in the fifth round on Tuesday, August 2.

The 52nd-rated Filipinos are pitted against all GM-Sweden, which is ranked 31st, while the No. 39 Filipinas are ranged against the No. 17-seeded Netherlands.