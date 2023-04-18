PSC chief Bachmann stresses support for SEA Games success

Not making any predictions for the 32nd Southeast Asian Games, Philippine Sports Commission chairman Richard 'Dickie' Bachmann assures national athletes of timely and efficient disbursement of allowances

MANILA, Philippines – While he declined to give any prediction on the Philippines’ performance at the upcoming 32nd Southeast Asian Games, Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairman Richard Bachmann expressed confidence that the country’s national athletes are very capable of securing much-needed medals.

“I don’t want to project, but the PSC or myself are just trying to take care of their athletes or allowances, their food,” said PSC chairman Richard Bachmann during the Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum.

“If I go the Alaska way, good enough for is to always improve, so if we were fourth place last time, hopefully, we can improve this year,” added the career sports executive, most notable for his stint with the defunct Alaska Aces2 PBA franchise.

“Just as long as the PSC, we take care of these athletes, allowances, the food, when the get to Cambodia and travel and accommodations are smooth, their per diems are smooth, I’ll leave it up to them,” he added.

A total of 905 athletes, along with 257 officials, will participate in the zonal sporting meet, where they will vie in 608 events scattered across 38 sports.

It is a massive increase from the delegation sent during the postponed 31st edition in 2022, where the country sent 656 athletes that competed in 38 sports.

The country obtained 226 medals – 52 gold, 70, silver, and 104 bronze medals out of a possible 1,759 for a fourth-place finish.

Many competing Team Philippines athletes will be coming from abroad straight to Cambodia, with the PSC said to be working double time to ensure a smooth stint at the SEA Games, according to Bachmann.

Bachmann also shared that he will be there for the whole event set for May 5 to 17, using it as an opportunity to observe and learn more in his four-month stint as the country’s sports minister.

Seeking a change in thinking with regards to budget allocation to around 70 sports, Bachmann relayed that his office is looking to create a matrix that will determine monetary remuneration for each national sporting association.

“During 2018-19, we only had 43 sports. Right now 73 sports and basically, the budget is the same, that’s the issue I have…. How do I allocate?” remarked Bachmann.

“The PSC Board and the Chairman’s Office created a matrix, so there’s certain criteria that make the NSA earn points…number one will be Olympic sports, individual or team sport, they get points,” he continued.

“You also have all medals, all medal tally, they earn certain points…is it a good self-sufficient sport or not? Then I go down the line with good governance, do they have grassroots?”

Another priority following the SEA Games is the renovation of PSC facilities located in the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Manila, the PhilSports Complex in Pasig, and in Baguio.

Bachmann shared that he is planning to meet with the San Miguel and the MVP Group to seek help in funding for fixing the facilities. – Rappler.com