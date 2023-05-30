PSC stresses ever-present need to upgrade facilities ahead of Asian Games

WINNING FORM. Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz shows her lifting form during a weightlifting equipment donation at the Manila Weightlifting Club in Tondo, Manila.

Former athletes-turned-officials of the Philippine Sports Commission like bowling legend Bong Coo reiterate the country's constant need to improve athletes' welfare ahead of the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) is zeroing in on the consistent need to upgrade athletes’ facilities and equipment months ahead of the 2023 Asian Games.

At the weekly Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum, Commissioner Dickie Bachmann said PSC will identify specific needs to maximize the commission’s budget for Hangzhou Asian Games in China in September.

“There are rooms for improvement. The key is for the commissioner in charge (of certain sports) to understand the sport and how to improve the sport. We don’t just hand out cash. The PSC will step up,” he said.

Joining Bachmann in the forum were PSC commissioners Fritz Gaston, Edward Hayco, and legendary bowler Bong Coo.

“We really need to upgrade our facilities so athletes won’t need to go to other places just to hone their skills. We also need more exposure especially at the higher levels,” Coo said in Filipino.

The commissioners also noted that an assessment needs to be made on where the national sports associations (NSA) lacked in the recently concluded 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia, where the Philippines placed fifth overall with a 58-85-117 gold-silver-bronze medal tally.

“We are athletes, we know their needs. We need to provide better and more competitive facilities. But we also have to be critical in terms of selection,” added Gaston, a former basketball player like Bachmann.

Hayco, for his part, pushed for grassroots development, and hoped that his success with the Cebu Sports Commission can be carried over nationwide. – Rappler.com