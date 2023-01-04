‘Alaska philosophy’: New PSC chief Bachmann banks on integrity, professionalism

SPORTS LEADER. Dickie Bachmann takes his oath of office before Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin at Malacanang.

Dickie Bachmann says his experience as a longtime sports executive will be an advantage in his new role as the government’s top sports leader

MANILA, Philippines – Newly minted Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Chairman Richard “Dickie” Bachmann said on Wednesday, January 4, that he will imbibe the lessons he has learned in his decades-long experience as a sports executive.

“I am deeply humbled to have the opportunity to serve our Philippine athletes in this capacity,” said Bachmann in a statement.

“I look forward to working with the [national sports associations], together with our PSC team members and Commissioners, in order to help our athletes prepare for this year’s sporting events.”

Bachmann took his oath of office before Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin at Malacañang on Wednesday, a week after being appointed to replace former Jose Emmanuel “Noli” Eala, who had a brief four-month stint.

Hours prior to his oath-taking, the former basketball executive inspected the PSC’s facilities at Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Malate, Manila.

Bachmann will be working with commissioners Walter Francis, a former national fencer, and ex-Cebu City sports commission chief Edward Hayco, who both took their oath last December 28. Also joining them in the board is bowling legend Olivia “Bong” Coo, who was appointed last July.

Prior to taking over as the country’s top sports leader, Bachmann served as UAAP basketball commissioner, a role he signed up for two seasons. The former La Salle Green Archer was also concurrently the PBA 3×3 chief.

The longtime governor of the defunct Alaska franchise vowed to use the lessons learned in handling one of the most successful and popular clubs in PBA history.

“I am also grateful for the continued support of the PBA community, Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas, and my mentor, (Alaska chairman) Wilfred Steven Uytengsu,” said Bachmann.

“I bring with me nearly three decades of experience in organized sports, as well as the Alaska Aces philosophy I have learned and valued over the years, which is to win with integrity while helping our athletes to become better individuals off the court.”

Alaska, before its sale to Converge, was long regarded as a paragon of professionalism, and winning tradition, embodied by the “We, not me” philosophy.

In its three-decade stint in the PBA, the team won a total of 14 championships, still tied for the second-most in league history.

The team won the elusive Grand Slam in 1996 – sweeping the Commissioner’s Cup, Governors’ Cup, and All-Filipino Cup championships, and almost did it again in 1998. – Rappler.com