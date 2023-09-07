Canada coach says Dillon Brooks has to keep cool head: ‘We need him on the court’

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

FLYING KISS. Dillon Brooks in action for Canada against Slovenia in the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

MANILA, Philippines – Dillon Brooks is a lot of things.

Call him a pest, a menace, or a villain, but for Canada, he is a pivotal piece to an electrifying campaign that saw the team from the Great White North advance to the semifinals of the FIBA World Cup for the first time in history.

That is why Canada head coach Jordi Fernandez said Brooks needs to keep his emotions in check after he got tossed out in the fourth quarter of their 100-89 quarterfinal win over Slovenia on Wednesday, September 6.

“He has to be better. We need him on the court. He can’t get disqualified. We have to have better composure as a team,” said Fernandez.

“I think he’s the best defender [along] with Lu Dort, the best perimeter defender in this competition.”

Reveling in the roaring boos of a sold-out Mall of Asia Arena crowd, Brooks embraced the animosity and blew kisses to the fans pretty much every time he scored.

It was on the defensive end, though, where Brooks left his mark as he hounded Slovenia star Luka Doncic full court, refusing to allow the Dallas Mavericks star to gain any semblance of rhythm.

Doncic still finished with 26 points, but that suffocating defense got under his skin as he got ejected midway through the final period after incurring a second technical foul for continuous complaining to the referees.

Although Brooks also got the boot for taunting, he already did his damage, posting 14 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, and 1 steal.

“I think it was a defensive clinic of leaning with his chest, showing his hands, pressuring full court. And if you don’t think that way, then you don’t like basketball,” said Fernandez.

Brooks will once again be relied on as Canada battles Bogdan Bogdanovic and Serbia in the knockout semifinals on Friday, September 8.

A win over Serbia will guarantee Canada its first medal in the World Cup or the Olympics since it won silver in the 1936 Berlin Games.

– Rappler.com