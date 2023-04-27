Basketball legend Dirk Nowitzki arrives in Manila ahead of FIBA World Cup draw

NBA legend Dirk Nowitzki, who is set to be inducted to the Basketball Hall of Fame later this year, pays the Philippines a visit ahead of the 2023 FIBA World Cup draw at the Araneta Coliseum

MANILA, Philippines – NBA legend Dirk Nowitzki has landed on Philippine shores ahead of the country’s hosting of the 2023 FIBA World Cup draw this Saturday, April 29, at the Araneta Coliseum.

In videos circulating online on Thursday, April 27, the soon-to-be-inducted Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer was seen all smiles at NAIA, greeting fans and airport personnel right after landing.

Although not one of FIBA’s global ambassadors for the upcoming World Cup jointly hosted by the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia, Nowitzki is still a longtime emissary of basketball’s top governing body and will join Argentinian legend Luis Scola in Saturday’s draw.

Scola joins former NBA star and Carmelo Anthony and Pau Gasol as this year’s ambassadors for the quadrennial hoops showpiece.

Last February, Anthony paid a visit to the Philippines as part of the World Cup buildup and even watched a qualifier game of the Gilas Pilipinas national team at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.

