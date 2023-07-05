Giannis Antetokounmpo iffy for World Cup – report

GREEK FREAK. Giannis Antetokounmpo has been a beast for Greece.

After representing Greece in the last two editions, NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo may not see action this time at the FIBA World Cup in Manila

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s status for the FIBA World Cup is uncertain following knee surgery, The Athletic reported Wednesday, July 5.

Antetokounmpo, 28, had a “cleanup procedure” on his knee two weeks ago, according to the report.

The World Cup runs from August 25 to September 10 in the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia.

Antetokounmpo and Greece got bunched with the United States, Jordan, and New Zealand in Group C, which will see action at the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila.

Fans had hoped to see Antetokounmpo again in Manila, which he last visited in 2017 for a brand promotion.

The two-time NBA MVP and seven-time All-Star averaged 31.1 points and 11.8 rebounds during the 2022-2023 regular season.

Antetokounmpo represented the Greek national team at the FIBA World Cup in 2014 and 2019. – Rappler.com