Jordan naturalized player Rondae Hollis-Jefferson relishes return to Manila for World Cup

‘Anytime you can come across the world and have people cheering for you is an unbelievable feeling,’ says former PBA import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson after making his FIBA World Cup debut for Jordan

MANILA, Philippines – Former TNT Tropang Giga import Rondae-Hollis Jefferson said it’s an honor to play again in the Philippines after making his FIBA World Cup debut for Jordan in their 92-71 loss to Greece in Group C on Saturday, August 26, at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The newly naturalized Jordanian Hollis-Jefferson, who led TNT to the PBA Governors’ Cup crown earlier this year, made good account of himself in his World Cup debut, dropping a game-high 24 points on 7-of-11 shooting, 9 rebounds, and 3 assists in 33 minutes of play.

“It’s an honor. Anytime you can come across the world and have people cheering for you is an unbelievable feeling,” said Hollis-Jefferson.

“It makes you smile, inside and out. I appreciate it and I love the Philippines,” added the six-year NBA veteran, who had stops with the Brooklyn Nets, Toronto Raptors, and the Portland Trail Blazers.

After trailing by as many as 14 points in the first half, Jordan, led by one-time PBA Best Import Hollis-Jefferson, managed to cut Greece’s lead to just a single-possession, 61-58, late in the third quarter.

The Jordanians, however, failed to keep in step with the Giannis Antetokounmpo-less Greece in the final frame as Hollis-Jefferson was dealing with foul trouble after picking up his fourth foul as early as the third salvo.

“It’s kind of a tough situation having four fouls. I’m used to [having] six,” said Hollis-Jefferson with a smile.

“You want to stay aggressive, but you also know if you get another foul, you’re out of the game,” he continued.

Hollis-Jefferson aims to translate his solid play for Jordan into a victory when they face New Zealand in their second group phase match on Monday, August 28, at 4:45 pm. – Rappler.com