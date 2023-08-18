GAMES SCHEDULE: FIBA World Cup 2023

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Split into eight groups of four, the 32 participating teams duke it out in the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia for a chance to lift the coveted FIBA World Cup trophy

MANILA, Philippines – The best basketball nations cross paths in Asia as the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia host the FIBA World Cup starting on August 25.

Thirty-two of the qualified teams from the Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania, and Africa were split into eight groups of four and will duke it out for a chance to lift the coveted Naismith Trophy, which Spain won in the last World Cup.

Hosting the World Cup for the first time since 1978, the Philippines welcomes four groups consisting of 16 teams for the group stage to be held at the Araneta Coliseum and Mall of Asia Arena.

Meanwhile, Japan and Indonesia each host two groups.

The top eight teams will converge in the Philippines, with the final phase – quarterfinals, semifinals, and championship game – set to be played at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Here is the World Cup schedule:

– Rappler.com