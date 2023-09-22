Filipinas score pivotal win vs Hong Kong in Asian Games football opener

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Sarina Bolden, Quinley Quezda, and Katrina Guillou slot in the goals to give head coach Mark Torcaso a victory in his debut match for the Philippine women’s football team

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine women’s football team began its 19th Asian Games campaign with a 3-1 victory against Hong Kong on Friday, September 22, at the Wenzhou Sports Centre Stadium in China.

Sarina Bolden continued to shine for the Philippines as she scored the team’s first Asian Games goal this year after drilling in a well-taken penalty kick at the 9th minute to break the deadlock early on.

Thirty minutes later, Hong Kong equalized the score at 1-1 following Wai Ki Cheung’s wonder goal.

Cheung launched a left-footed attempt from way outside the penalty box and the ball successfully slotted in near the top left corner to leave Filipinas goalie Olivia McDaniel stunned.

The match looked like it would end as a stalemate, but Quinley Quezada found a breakthrough goal as she slotted in the ball at the 89th minute to lift the Filipinas late in the game.

Katrina Guillou then cemented the victory by placing in a left-footed shot a minute into added time and present new head coach Mark Torcaso a debut win.

Torcaso’s first starting lineup for the Filipinas was dominated by players who represented the Philippines in the recently concluded 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Olivia McDaniel kept her place as the team’s first choice goalkeeper, while Eva Madarang, Hali Long, Jessika Cowart, and Sofia Harrison completed the backline.

Patrolling the central midfield were Sara Eggesvik and Reina Bonta, while Quezda constantly drifted up high the pitch to support center forward Chandler McDaniel.

Guillou and Bolden, who usually play as center forward, were both deployed on the wings to support both Quezada and C. McDaniel.

Following the conversion of Bolden from the penalty spot, the match stayed at a slow pace inside the rainy stadium as both teams struggled to find their groove.

However, in a three-minute span starting at the 28th minute, both teams came alive and combined to produce three goal-scoring opportunities, which were all wasted as the first 45 minutes remained at 1-1.

The second half started with Hong Kong threatening to grab the lead away from the Philippines as Cheung played an accurate through ball to Yee Hing Chan, but the latter misfired her attempt and resulted in a goal kick instead.

A few minutes later, Bolden had the golden opportunity to get another goal as she fired in a left-footed shot inside the penalty box, however, her attempt only hit the bottom right corner of the post.

Hoping for a spark off the bench, Torcaso finally shuffled his players at the 60’ mark and brought in substitutes Meryll Serrano and Jaclyn Sawicki for C. McDaniel and Bonta.

With the match still deadlocked at 1-1, Anicka Castañeda was the next Filipina to make a substitute appearance as she replaced Bolden at the 80th minute and occupied the veteran’s spot at the right wing.

The Philippines will aim for back-to-back victories as it takes on 20th-ranked South Korea on Monday, September 25, 7:30 pm, at the same venue. – Rappler.com