PH football names Mark Torcaso as new Filipinas head coach

Mark Torcaso takes on a new challenge with the Philippine women's football team.

After a historic World Cup debut, the Philippine women’s football team turns to another Australian coach as Mark Torcaso takes over in a bid to sustain the Filipinas’ momentum

MANILA, Philippines – Australian coach Mark Torcaso looks to sustain the growth of the Philippine women’s football team as he takes over the squad coming fresh off a historic FIFA Women’s World Cup debut.

The Philippine Football Federation (PFF) announced Torcaso’s appointment as head coach on Wednesday, August 23, three weeks after parting ways with Australian Alen Stajcic.

Even after a wildly successful stint with the national team, Stajcic opted not to renew his contract as he joins the Perth Glory club in the A-League Men tourney, his country’s male pro league.

“We welcome coach Mark (Torcaso) and his staff to the PFF family,” PFF president Mariano “Nonong” Araneta. “We are confident that they will continue raising the standards of the Philippine Women’s National Team on all aspects and take the team to greater heights at the back of a historic and memorable 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in New Zealand.”

Torcaso is the reigning A-League Women Coach of the Year, having led Melbourne-based club Western United to the grand finals in its inaugural Australian league season early this year.

“Watching the development of the team over the last couple of years has been amazing, from the AFF Championship to the World Cup, and I feel honored to be able to try to continue this growth,” said Torcaso, who also worked with the India women’s national team in one of their camps last year.

Australian Sinisha Cohadzic will be Torcaso’s assistant and and will also serve as head coach of the Philippine girls’ under-17 and women’s under-20 national teams.

Former New Zealand international Andrew Durante, who is also part of Torcaso’s coaching staff at Western United, was also named as an assistant coach in the PWNT program.

The 42-year-old Torcaso will debut as Filipinas head coach in the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China this September, said PFF general secretary Atty Edwin Gastanes.

Torcaso will also call the shots at the AFC Olympic Qualifiers in Perth, Australia in October.

“It is important that we continue the momentum from the Filipinas’ historic FIFA Women’s World Cup campaign in New Zealand,” said Gastanes. “We have a motivated and accomplished coach in Mark Torcaso together with his staff, ready to lead our women’s teams in upcoming competitions.”

Cohadzic, meanwhile, will handle the girls’ under-17 in the AFC Asian Cup Qualifying Tournament in Vietnam next month.

“We are all excited to start training and competing again,” said Filipinas team manager Jeff Cheng. “We welcome coach Mark and his team to Philippine football, and are excited to see them build on the Filipinas’ recent achievements.”

Led by Sarina Bolden, the Filipinas became the first Philippine football team – male or female – to reach the World Cup in a thrilling run highlighted by a stunning 1-0 win over host New Zealand.

“I am excited to take on this opportunity and I can’t wait to meet the players and the other staff in camp next week. I look forward to the challenge alongside Sinisha (Cohadzic) and Andrew (Durante).” – Rappler.com