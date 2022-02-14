Rams celebrate Super Bowl win, a proposal and a baby

CHAMPIONS. The Los Angeles Rams emerge as the last team standing in the NFL.

The Rams capture their second Super Bowl title in franchise history, ending a two-decade championship drought

INGLEWOOD, USA – Los Angeles Rams safety Taylor Rapp surprised his girlfriend with a marriage proposal on the football field where his team had just won the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 13 (Monday, February 14, Manila time).

As teammates passed around the Vince Lombardi trophy, Rapp dropped to one knee and held out a box bearing a ring, according to a video posted on the Rams’ Twitter account.

The player, wearing a Super Bowl championship T-shirt and cap, placed the ring on his girlfriend’s finger and the pair hugged as onlookers cheered.

Rapp earned a Super Bowl ring as the Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 at SoFi Stadium outside of Los Angeles.

Another Rams player also had a second major reason to celebrate besides the football victory.

The wife of wide receiver Van Jefferson went into labor during the game, ESPN reported. He skipped the postgame celebration and rushed to the hospital.

Van Jefferson welcomes his newborn hours after winning the Super Bowl ❤️



(via van_j12/IG) pic.twitter.com/2M4bY0JELY — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 14, 2022

A few hours after the contest ended, Jefferson posted a picture on Instagram of himself smiling and holding a baby. The caption read “x2!!!!,” an apparent reference to his second child. – Rappler.com