Heartbreak in Hanoi: Vietnam outguns PH out of 2026 FIFA World Cup contention

DEAD-EVEN. Philippine Azkals forward Patrick Reichelt handles the ball past the Indonesia defense in the FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 Preliminary Joint Qualifiers

Patrick Reichelt's hope-sparking, go-ahead goal at the 62nd minute goes for naught as favored Vietnam rallies late to boot the Philippines out of 2026 FIFA World Cup contention

MANILA, Philippines – There will be no sequel to the Miracle in Hanoi for now.

The Philippine men’s football team’s path to the 2026 FIFA World Cup has reached a heartbreaking end on Thursday, June 6, after Vietnam protected home soil and escaped with a thrilling 3-2 win to keep its qualifying bid intact.

Deep in the twilight of the match at the 95th minute, forward Tuan Hai Pham broke a 2-2 deadlock with a close-range nudge off a rebound, 3-2, after goalkeeper Neil Etheridge failed to completely control the ball amid a horde of Vietnamese attackers.

With the loss, the Philippines will extend its 74-year-long World Cup entry drought after once again falling in the second round – the farthest it has ever gone in the grueling qualification process.

This, despite veteran forward Patrick Reichelt sparking unlikely hope in the 62nd minute with an icebreaker goal – the 16th in his international career – to ignite a frenzied second-half shootout between the two Southeast Asian nations.

Not to be outdone, Tien Linh Nguyen restored order with a lightning-quick response a mere three minutes later, before putting Vietnam ahead for the first time with an emphatic header at the 77th minute, 2-1, to clinch a brace.

Midfielder Kevin Ingreso revived the underdog Filipinos’ chances with his fifth international goal, 2-2, 89 minutes into the match, but Vietnam ultimately had the last laugh with Pham’s endgame clincher.

With its long-shot FIFA World Cup hopes dashed after two losses apiece to Vietnam and Iraq, the Philippines now shifts its focus to Indonesia for one last match on Tuesday, June 11, to continue its 2027 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Asian Cup qualifying bid. – Rappler.com