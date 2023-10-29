Merciless Matildas: Australia dismantles Filipinas in Olympic qualifiers

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

ELITE. Philippine defender Reina Bonta (left) in action against Australian star Sam Kerr in the Olympic qualifiers.

World No. 11 Australia shows its might as Sam Kerr and the Matildas easily brush off the Philippine women’s football team in a lopsided Olympic qualifying duel

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine women’s football team absorbed its first loss in the second round of the 2024 AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament as it fell 8-0 to a merciless Australia on Sunday, October 29, at the Optus Stadium in Australia.

Australian star Sam Kerr recorded a hat-trick inside the first 46 minutes, while Caitlin Foord notched hers at the 56th minute to help lift the Matildas to a lopsided win versus the Filipinas.

Mary Fowler and Clare Wheeler each added a goal as the hosts increased their chances of ending the second round as the table toppers in Group A.

After two games, the world No. 11 Matildas amassed 6 points and a massive +10 goal difference to overtake the Filipinas in the standings.

The 44th-ranked Filipinas, meanwhile, slipped to second place with 3 points and a -5 goal difference.

Only the three group winners and the best group runners-up will advance to the third and last round of the Olympic qualifiers.

Australia head coach Tony Gustafsson made 10 changes in his starting lineup in the match against Iran, with only Ellie Carpenter retaining her place.

Resting the heavy hitters in the previous game and unleashing them versus the upset-seeking Philippines was a masterstroke from Gustafsson as the Matildas quickly dominated and fed off from the home fans’ energy inside the jam-packed stadium.

Fowler opened the scoring festivities at the 15th minute as she curled in a wonderful right-footed shot to finish a beautiful team attack for the Matildas and give them an early 1-0 lead.

Foord then notched a brace inside the 30 minutes, while team captain Kerr recorded her own brace just before the halftime whistle.

Foord provided the assist for Kerr’s first goal at the 19’ mark, then scored her first goal at the 30th minute.

Three minutes later, Foord slotted in her second goal as she outpowered Dominique Randle inside the penalty box.

Kerr closed out the first half with a powerful right-footed shot and then opened the second half with another goal to complete her hat-trick.

The Filipinas had 62% of the possession in the first half of the Chinese Taipei match, but against Australia, they only had 27% as they chased shadows and faced 8 shots on target.

Australia also had 338 passes in the opening half compared to the Philippines’ 127.

Foord matched Kerr’s output 11 minutes into the second half as she grabbed her third goal at the 56th minute, while second-half substitute Wheeler drilled in a screamer at the 72’ mark to conclude the one-sided match.

The Philippines will aim to bounce back versus 63rd-ranked Iran on Wednesday, November 1, 3:50 pm, at the HBF Park in Australia. – Rappler.com