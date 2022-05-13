Azkals U23 crash out of SEA Games after falling to Indonesia

SCORELESS. The Azkals U23 fail to find the back of the net against Indonesia.

The Philippine men's football team ends its SEA Games campaign with back-to-back losses

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines bowed out in the men’s football competition of the Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam after a 0-4 thrashing from Indonesia at the Viet Tri Stadium in Phu Tho on Friday, May 13.

Needing a win to stay in contention, the Azkals U23 failed to find the back of the net against the Indonesians as they ended their campaign at fourth place in Group A with 4 points built on one win, one draw, and two losses.

The Philippines faced a 0-2 deficit at halftime before Indonesia broke away for good late in the second half thanks to goals from Egy Maulana Vikri and Marselino Ferdinan Philipus at the 74th and 85th minutes, respectively.

Muhamad Ridwan ignited the Indonesia onslaught with an 18th-minute goal, while Rizky Ridho Ramadhani converted just before the first half ended at the 44th minute.

Indonesia sits at second place in Group A with 6 points as it looks to complete its unfinished business after finishing as runner-up to host Vietnam, which leads the bunch with 7 points, in the 2019 SEA Games.

Only the top two from the group will advance to the final four.

Seeking a breakthrough podium finish in the SEA Games, the Azkals U23 got off to an encouraging start after handing Timor Leste a 4-0 beating.

The Filipinos then dragged the defending champion Vietnamese to a scoreless draw.

But everything appeared to fall apart for the Philippines when it wasted a 2-1 lead against Myanmar in a frustrating 2-3 loss that booted the Filipinos out of the top two. – Rappler.com