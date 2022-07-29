Filipinas end up winless in AFF U18

The Philippines wraps up its campaign in the AFF Women’s Under-18 Championship with three losses

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines will go home winless in the AFF Women’s Under-18 Championship after the Filipinas absorbed a 2-1 defeat against Malaysia on Friday, July 29, in Penang, Indonesia.

Not even the late game heroics of senior women’s football team standout Belle Flanigan could salvage the Filipinas’ campaign as their defense once again floundered in the contest.

Philippine coach Let Dimzon had a change of personnel between the sticks as she went with Samantha Link instead of Alexis Tan, who started at goalkeeper in their first two games.

But that hardly made any difference.

The Malaysian side immediately put the Philippines on the back foot and were rewarded when Nur Najwa Irdina Zaidi scored in the 4th minute and collected a brace on the 8th as Malaysia pulled away early in the match.

Facing the prospect of dropping their third straight game, the Filipinas opened the second half with renewed energy and were finally able to put together a concerted attack.

Flanigan, who came off the bench for the first time in the competition, put the Philippines on the scoreboard when she connected on her first goal of the tournament on the 52nd minute to trim the deficit.

That turned out to be the solitary goal the Philippines would earn as Malaysia’s defense held up the rest of the way and prevented any hopes of the Filipinas of tying the match. – Rappler.com