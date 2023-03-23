Former Azkals captain Rob Gier to coach U22 team for SEA Games

CAPTAIN. Rob Gier represented the Philippine Azkals for over six years.

Rob Gier, who played for the Azkals for over six years, says coaching a Philippine squad is a dream come true

MANILA, Philippines – Former Philippine Azkals captain Rob Gier will call the shots for the Under-22 team that will compete in the Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia in May.

The Philippine Football Federation on Thursday, March 23, announced the appointment of the Filipino-British standout, seven years since Gier retired from competitive football.

“I feel extremely proud and honored to be given the opportunity to represent the country again,” said the 42-year-old Gier.

Gier played 66 matches and scored two goals for the Azkals since he started representing the Philippines in 2009 until his retirement in 2016.

He ventured into coaching the same year he hung up his spurs, taking on the role as head coach of the Oxford University women’s team for almost two years from 2016 to 2018.

A holder of a UEFA A coaching license, Gier also served as the development coach of Reading FC Women before he got promoted to academy manager.

Gier said coaching a Philippine squad is a dream come true.

“Being involved in coaching capacity for the national team has been an ambition of mine even since I retired from playing,” said Gier.

“So to be given the responsibility of overseeing the SEA Games campaign is something that I am really looking forward too.”

With Gier at the helm, the Philippines eyes a better SEA Games finish after winding up at seventh in the Vietnam edition last year. – Rappler.com