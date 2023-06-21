‘Slightly disappointed’ Etheridge knows Azkals must ride out transition period

After the Philippines split its two international football friendlies, veteran goalie Neil Etheridge knows he needs to guide the Azkals youngsters

MANILA, Philippines – Since captaining the Philippine Azkals in the AFC Asian Cup 2023 qualifying tournament a year ago, veteran goalkeeper Neil Etheridge has witnessed drastic changes in both the coaching department and the player roster available for the national team.

“We’re in a transition period, a building period, I think it’s clear to see,” said Etheridge after the Azkals split their two international friendly matches the past week under returning coach Hans Weiss.

“We as senior players need to help the younger generation, but saying that, I feel like – I was the younger generation many years ago – and I feel like the younger players need to step up to the plate as well. Regardless of their age, everyone needs to play their part.”

Etheridge sat out in the Philippines’ 1-0 win over Nepal last Thursday – where former La Salle standout Patrick Deyto did keeping duties – then played the entire match versus Taiwan four days later where the Azkals conceded late goals in a 3-2 defeat.

“I said before in the game, ‘you put on the jersey, you should be honored and proud to represent your country. Play with a passion, play with a heart,’” said Etheridge.

“I think that in times and in moments throughout the game (against Taiwan) we did that, but it’s a learning curve for us as a team that we don’t concede two late goals.”

The Birmingham City goalie produced multiple excellent saves in the second half versus Taiwan and showed no signs of rust after taking a back seat in the Nepal clash.

Unfortunately, an error from teenager Jared Peña saw the Azkals yielding to the Taiwanese.

“I feel that we proved over the last two games that we’re more of an attacking threat. Unfortunately, I think that there are aspects of the game that we need to learn very quickly from some young players and some senior players,” said Etheridge.

“Slightly disappointed to have conceded the way that we did at the dying embers of the game to kind of leave us empty-handed… but speaking to coach after the game, we’re taking the positives moving forward to the camp in September, but it would’ve been nice to have two games, two wins here in Manila.”

Etheridge, though, likes the Azkals’ goalkeeping rotation, relishing the challenge of contending with Deyto and Julian Schwarzer as the team’s top keeper.

“It’s great to have Julian and obviously Deyto back with us and they push me and I push them,” said the 33-year-old Etheridge, who captained the Azkals versus Taiwan.

“I’m very happy with the work that we’ve done together this week and obviously over in the last camps, and hopefully to many camps moving forward.”

“The goalkeeping department is extremely strong, we need to have more depth with the outfield players,” he added.

Aside from Etheridge, Deyto, and Schwarzer, the son of former Fulham, Chelsea, and Leicester City goalkeeper Mark, the Philippines still has Kevin Ray Mendoza Hansen, Anthony Pinthus, and Quincy Kammeraad waiting for a chance to return to the lineup. – Rappler.com