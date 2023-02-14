Super Bowl attracts 6-year high 113 million viewers; Rihanna halftime nets 118M

MONEY-MAKER. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after winning Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs once again becomes the top US television event, with halftime performer Rihanna drawing even more people in

The Super Bowl LVII attracted an average of 113 million viewers across traditional television and digital platforms, the National Football League (NFL) said on Monday (Tuesday, February 14, Manila time), citing preliminary data.

The NFL said that figure represented a six-year high for its championship game, which this year was broadcast on the Fox TV network and streamed on Fox digital properties and NFL+.

The figures were based on early ratings data from Nielsen and Adobe Analytics. A final audience tally will be released by Nielsen, the NFL said. Last year, Nielsen reported an average audience of 101 million people for the contest.

The Super Bowl ranks as the most-watched event on U.S. television every year, though viewership has been dwindling since it peaked in 2015.

This year’s matchup featured injured quarterback Patrick Mahomes leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a come-from-behind 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Viewership increased during the halftime show starring pop and R&B superstar Rihanna, averaging 118 million people on TV and digital platforms, the NFL said. – Rappler.com